Virginia Mae “Ginny” “Scutty” Shelvey, of Aberdeen, passed peacefully Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at Carrington Place Nursing Home and Rehab Center.
She was born May 29, 1941, in Chippenhook, Vt., the daughter of Rollin H. and Francis Morris Burney. She graduated from West Rutland High School class of 1959. In 1967, she married John A. Shelvey, and in 1968 they moved to Bridgeport, Conn.
She was awarded salesperson of the year with Sara Coventry Jewelry, taught ballroom dancing with her husband at Arthur Murray Dance Studio, all while raising their four children. In 1982 they moved to Colorado Springs, Colo., where she attended cosmetology school. In 1985, they returned to Rutland, Vt,m where she and her sister, Judy Bourn, worked together at Bourn Beautiful Salon. In 1988, she opened her own salon, The Clip Joint. In 2006, with the help of her daughter, Corinna, she opened Twice Upon A Child consignment shop, and together they ran a Community Food Shelf.
John and Virginia retired to Aberdeen. She loved to garden, crochet, dance, and play dominoes with friends, and Scrabble with her mother and daughter, but her favorite was completing jigsaw puzzles. Over the years her faith in God and her involvement in church were a very big part of her life, between church seminars, hosting Bible studies and life groups, she made lifelong friends who meant so much to her.
She was loved by her family and friends; she will be forever missed.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, John A. Shelvey; brothers, David, Russell, Jonny and Mike Burney; and sisters, Lorraine Holland and Darlene Alger.
Survivors include her four wonderful children; eight grandchildren; and countless nieces, nephews and cousins: son, Curtis G. Shelvey and wife, Stacie, of Aberdeen, son, Keith J. Shelvey and wife, Amy of Wallingford, Vt.; daughter, Kristine F. Kittleson and Michael Williamson, of Scottsdale, Ariz.; daughter, Corinna L. Bowen, of Monroe; granddaughters, Gavynne Helms, Trinity Shelvey, Arianna Shelvey and Alexis Bowen; grandsons, Dylan Shelvey, Tyler Shelvey, Kyle Milligan and Aiden Bowen; brothers, Norman Burney, of Englewood, Fla., Rollin Burney Jr., of Georgetown, Texas, and Tommy Burney, of Rutland, Vt.; sisters Judy Bourn, of Rutland Town, Vt., Shirley Razanouski, of Rutland, Vt., Carol Burney, of Rutland, Vt., Jean McGouey, of Proctor, Vt., and Joan Melvin, of Floral City, Fla.
A celebration of life and burial will be hosted by Keith and Amy Shelvey in the fall of 2022, in Rutland, Vt.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Carrington Place Nursing Home and Rehab, 600 Fullwood Lane, Matthews, NC 28374, Rehab Floor or FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital 155 Memorial Drive, Pinehurst, NC 28105, Rehab Floor.