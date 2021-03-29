Virginia Fretz “Ginsey” Fallon, 92, of Pinehurst, passed suddenly at her home Thursday, March 18, 2021.
Born May 2, 1928, in Reading, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Robert and Virginia Davis Fretz. Ginsey grew up in the Philadelphia area before moving to Long Island, N.Y., and graduating from high school. In the late 1940s, she met Charles “Charlie” Fallon, a World War II Army veteran. The two married on June 11, 1949. Ginsey attended classes at Adelphi College and Hofstra University, where she earned her bachelor’s degree, while raising a family. The family moved to Chatham Township, N.J., where she continued her education, earning her master’s degree from Kean University.
Ginsey was a teacher at Bernards High School in Bernardsville, N.J., before retiring to Pinehurst in 1986. Always active, Ginsey joined many clubs and organizations. She quickly picked up the game of golf and joined “The Chippers.” She was part of the Newcomers Club and soon got involved in local politics. Ginsey became a member of the Pinehurst Village Council, which led to being the interim mayor, then mayor of Pinehurst. After her time as mayor, she returned to her seat on the village council before retiring around 2014.
Ginsey was predeceased by her husband, Charlie. She is survived by their children, Charles “Chip” Fallon, wife, Liz, of Charleston, S.C., Robin Fallon Wetzel, husband, Gary, of Chicago, and Mitchell Fallon, of Charleston, S.C. She was the grandmother of Katie, Becky and Caroline Fallon, Kyle, Scott (wife Jamie), Trevor and and Collin “Boomer” Wetzel, and Samantha Fallon. She is also survived by her great-grandson, Cooper Wetzel.
A celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 1, at The Village Chapel, 10 Azalea Road, Pinehurst.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The FirstHealth Foundation, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374 or to the Given Book Shop, P.O. Box 159, Pinehurst, NC 28370
