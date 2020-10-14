Virginia Allen, 80, passed away Monday, Oct. 13, 2020, at her home in Carthage.
Born on Aug. 14, 1940, in Nassau County, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Jacob and Rose Cebulsky Miller.
Virginia, along with her husband, Bruce, moved to North Carolina from Vermont, in 2005. She was a homemaker and enjoyed doing arts and crafts, especially ceramic artwork. They spent their retired days together traveling around the country in their motorhome. After Bruce’s passing in 2009, she began volunteering with the FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce Allen; three brothers; and one sister.
She is survived by her daughter, Christine and husband, Todd Steingraber; grandchildren, Kirsten and Eric; and friends.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, a private memorial will be held at Sandhills Veterans Cemetery in Spring Lake.
Memorials may be made to FirstHealth Hospice House, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
