Vid Wass de Czege, 84, of Salem, Va., passed away peacefully Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at his home in Pinehurst.
He was born May 28, 1936, in Kolozsvár, Hungary, to the late Count Albert and Countess Eva Wass de Czege.
After World War II, Vid immigrated to the United States with his father and brothers at age 15. He joined the U.S. Army at the age of 17 and served for four years. After the Army, he traveled across the country. Along the way, he had many interesting and unique jobs. Eventually he settled in Salem, Va., because the Blue Ridge mountains reminded him of Transylvania. During this time, he met and married the love of his life, Ruby. They were married for 56 years and had four children. Throughout his life, he started several businesses and was never afraid of an opportunity. Vid was always quick with a smile and had an infectious laugh. He was a known prankster his entire life, which got him into trouble in his youth and kept everyone smiling as an adult.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby C. Wass; and one brother, Csaba Wass de Czege.
Vid is survived by four children, Allen Wass, Cynthia Richards (Duane), Christine Graybill and Deborah Brauch; 11 grandchildren, Lynette Sanborn (Brett), Adrienne Wass Schwartz (Matt), Andrew Graybill, Ashley Richards, William Richards, Lewis Graybill (Brittany), Ryan Brauch (Angela), Sarah Brauch, Alexis Graybill, Maria Wass and Julia Wass; three great-grandchildren, Liam Sanborn, Ilona Sanborn and Jordyn Brauch. He also survived by his brothers, Huba Wass de Czege (Sherrie), Miklos Wass de Czege (Sophia), Geza Wass de Czege (Zsuzsa) and Andreas Wass von Czege.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Dec. 19, at Pinehurst United Methodist Church, 4111 Airport Road, Pinehurst.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org.
