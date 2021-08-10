Vicki C. Fore

Vicki Caddell Fore, 63, of Lakeview, passed away Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at her residence.
Vicki was born April 18, 1958, in Pinehurst, a daughter of Odell and Bonnie Hollyfield Caddell.
She is survived by her husband, Eddie Fore; children, Jamie Lomis (Norm), Johnny Ray Harper, Misty Ring (Jesse), Joshua Fore (Tammy), and Marie Dutton (Chris); 10 grandchildren; one great grandchild; and her beloved chihuahua, Jackson.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her brother, Terry Caddell; sister, Pam Collins; and grandson, J.J. Ring.
Vicki was a graduate of Union Pines High School and worked as a waitress until 1997. She loved horseback riding and barrel racing. She was a loving wife and mother and will be dearly missed by family and friends.
A visitation will be held Thursday, Aug. 12, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Boles Funeral Home, 425 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Southern Pines. Graveside service will be at 4 p.m. at New Home Baptist Church Cemetery, 1000 Lobelia Road, Vass.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.