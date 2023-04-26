Vernon R. Crumpler, 85 passed away on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023.
Jan. 9, 1938 – February 5, 2023. The little line, the “dash” between Vernon’s birthday and his last day with us, represents a long life of caring about people. His dash was valuable and meaningful and is defined through his legacy of coaching, teaching and mentoring. He made the most of his dash and fulfilled his life’s purpose … to care about and make a difference in the lives of others.
Vernon was born in Clinton, the youngest of three children to Margret and Gordon Crumpler. He graduated from Clinton High School and East Carolina University, majoring in education. He was a proud member of Theta Chi fraternity.
After graduating from college, Vernon hitchhiked to Norfolk, Va., and landed his first teaching job. He eventually made his way back to North Carolina, teaching in Hoke County for several years and then in Moore County for over 30 years. He retired from Pinecrest High School in 1993. Vernon made history come alive for students in the classroom and cheered them on after school in the gym, tennis court and on the softball field.
Vernon would want you to know that he started the first Key Club and that he coached the first men’s varsity team Pinecrest, however, it is not about his firsts, it is about his lasts. The lasting impact he had on thousands of students, players, friends and family. Vernon made an indelible difference in the lives of students, players, the community, those in need, his children and grandchildren.
Vernon is survived by his wife of 56 years, Pam Crumpler; three daughters, Allison Crumpler, of Raleigh Tracy Merchant (Wes), of Aberdeen, and Susan Blanchard (Jonathan), of Carolina Beach; brother, Frank Crumpler (Dayne,) of Raeford; 10 grandchildren, Riley and Ashlyn Merchant, Nevin, Collins and Bennett Blanchard, Madison, Grace, Paxton, Rees and Ridge Massarelli.
A celebration of Vernon’s life will be held at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Southern Pines, on Saturday, May 6, at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, continue Vernon’s legacy of giving to others by donating to Moore County Coalition or the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina.