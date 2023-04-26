Vernon R. Crumpler

Vernon R. Crumpler, 85 passed away on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023.

Jan. 9, 1938 – February 5, 2023. The little line, the “dash” between Vernon’s birthday and his last day with us, represents a long life of caring about people. His dash was valuable and meaningful and is defined through his legacy of coaching, teaching and mentoring. He made the most of his dash and fulfilled his life’s purpose … to care about and make a difference in the lives of others.  