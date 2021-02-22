Vergil L. Shamberger

Vergil Leon Shamberger, 69, of Robbins, departed this life Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, after a strong fight against ALS.
A walk-through viewing will be held Monday, Feb. 22, from 5 to 6 p.m. at Simon Funeral Home Chapel, Southern Pines.
A graveside service and interment will be held Tuesday, Feb. 23, at 1 p.m. at New Zion Cemetery, 1209 Smyrna Church Road, Robbins. Attendees must wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Mr. Shamberger, son of the late Charlie and Ruth Brower Shamberger, was born on Aug. 2, 1951, in Robbins. Vergil was a beloved husband, father, brother, coach, friend, and a committed church and community leader.
Vergil married his high school sweetheart, Joyce Walker Shamberger, on June 29, 1980, and to this union two children were born, Vergil John Charlie Shamberger and Lawrence Brandon Shamberger. Vergil loved his family and enjoyed spending as much time with them as possible.
From an early age, Vergil attended New Zion A.M.E. Zion Church in Robbins. He was a very active and dedicated church member. He sang in the Gospel Choir and Male Chorus, served as Sunday School superintendent, was a member of the Trustee Board, where he served twice as chairman, and he was a Men’s Booster Club member. He gave tirelessly to the church throughout the years, and was very dedicated to the uplifting of God’s Kingdom.
Vergil was a superstar athlete throughout his high school and college years. While at North Moore High School, he participated in track and field and football. He won many awards for his performance on the field. He was selected as Player of the Year and Back of the Year in football, and Most Valuable Player in track and field, just to name a few. He was also North Moore’s first representative to play in the North Carolina East-West All Star Football Game. He was a state champion in track and set state records in the low and high hurdles. He represented North Moore well and was a proud Mustang.
After graduating from North Moore High School, Vergil attended Shaw University in Raleigh. He was a collegiate athlete and played on the Shaw University football team throughout his years there.
After graduating from Shaw, Vergil returned to North Moore High School, where he taught and coached for 32 years. He taught special education for the first half of his career and health and physical education for the second half. He coached the Mustang Girls JV and varsity Basketball teams for a number of years, Girls JV softball and Boys JV baseball. He was also a varsity football assistant coach, and track and field head coach for many years. He had a true passion for coaching and mentoring students. He always pushed his teams to do their best and go the extra mile.
In October 2016, because of strong support and recommendations from the community, North Moore High School and the Moore County Board of Education officially named the North Moore football, track and field stadium in Vergil’s honor. It is now named the Vergil Shamberger Athletic Stadium.
In 2007, Vergil retired from teaching and coaching at North Moore, but then became very involved in the Special Olympics. He was a Special Olympics basketball and track and field coach up until the time of his illness. He cared very much for the athletes and the program, driving participants to and from events and staying overnight as a chaperone at state-level events.
Vergil was a very giving and considerate person and was highly involved in his local community. He was known as a handy man and would happily support and help his neighbors with anything they needed. He also volunteered and worked for the Moore County Board of Elections for a number of years.
Vergil was loved and admired by his community, family, students, athletes, friends and co-workers. They will all miss him dearly.
Among the family members he leaves to cherish his memories are his wife, Joyce W. Shamberger of the home; two sons, Vergil J.C. Shamberger, of Bayonne, N.J., and Lawrence B. Shamberger. of the home; one sister, Deborah Barrett (Willis). of Robbins; three brothers, Thurman Shamberger (Ann, deceased) of Robbins, Gerald Shamberger (Mildred), of Oakwood Village, Ohio, and Michael Shamberger (Cynthia), of Fayetteville; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many dear friends.
