Velma Lee McMahen (Val) 90, of Pinehurst, passed away peacefully at home Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.
She is survived by her children, Kay Boyle, Michael Boyle (Asunda), Patricia Kiedrowski (Gordian), Maureen Parson (Robert), Timothy Boyle (Jennifer), Thomas Boyle (Denise), and Mary Unsworth (William); two stepchildren, Gary McMahen (Sue), and Tracy Ruston (Wayne); 14 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a son, Dennis Boyle.
She loved quilting and crafts of any kind. She loved her volunteer work at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in the surgical waiting room and the Toy Makers. She loved her adopted pets and watching the birds outside her windows.
Our kind, loving mother, friend, confidante and teacher will forever be in our hearts and memories. Donations may made to FirstHealth Hospice Foundation.
