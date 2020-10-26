Van R. Smith

Van Rogers Smith, 53, of Cameron, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Central Carolina Hospital in Sanford.
Van was born Feb. 17, 1967, in Lee County, to Thomas Smith and Brenda Gray Smith. He was a dedicated member of 1Hope Church, in Sanford, where he was loved by all who knew him. Van loved UNC college basketball, “The Andy Griffith Show,” especially Barney Fife, and The Three Stooges. His unique laughter was loved by all who knew him. Van loved his children, especially his grandchildren. He was a well-known and respected phlebotomist at Central Carolina Hospital, in Sanford, where he was passionate about his job. He will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Darlene Smith, of Cameron; his parents, Thomas and Brenda Smith, of Southern Pines; his children, Beth Atkins of Carthage, Ronald Brady and wife, Crystal, of Cameron, Van “Chiefy” Smith and fiancee, Mia McLaughlin, of Southern Pines, James Tweed and wife, Shelby, of Fort Carson, Colo., and Vamikka “Meeky” Smith, of Alabama. He is also survived by his siblings, Nina Walker, of Cameron, Thomasina Ross and husband, Billy, of Cameron, Jermaine Smith and wife, LaTasha, of Concord, and Thomas “Grape Ape” Smith and fiancee, Victoria, of Greensboro. He also leaves behind his cherished grandchildren, Jayden "Little Jay” Brady, Tristan Gordon, Samariah Smith, Gracelynn Tweed and Jameson Tweed; his mother-in-law, Shirley Seago, of Carthage, and his father-in-law, Ron Nelson, of Texas as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and a host of friends who loved him.
A funeral service will be held Friday, Oct. 30, at 1 p.m. at 1Hope Church, in Sanford, with Pastor Greg Davenport officiating. Burial will follow at Johnsonville Cemetery in Cameron. The family will hold a walk-through visitation Thursday, Oct. 29, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Miller-Boles Funeral Home in Sanford. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed and those attending are asked to wear a face covering.
