V. Surratt Williams, born Vivian Surratt Stokes in Asheville, in January 1945, passed away peacefully Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Pinehurst.
Those who loved her have lost the warmth of the sun. A talented artist, world traveler, and the epitome of grace, Surratt was daughter to David and Vivian and is survived by husband, Phil; brother, David; grandson, Paul, and devoted children, Stokes and Marnie.
Her legacy of ferocious intelligence, wi, and compassion lives on in her family. The loss is immeasurable, but so is the love left behind.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.