Tristram Richards Fearon, 79, of Alpharetta, Ga., died peacefully in her sleep Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.
“Tris” was born April 21, 1942, in New York City and spent her formative years in Greenwich, Conn., where she attended The Greenwich Country Day School through ninth grade. After completing high school at The Masters School, Tris continued her studies at Briarcliff College and the University of North Florida, where she graduated with a BA in psychology.
Tris was legendary for her warmth, humor, loyalty, and gourmet-level cooking skills, which came in handy when entertaining, running her own catering business, and managing the Lord and Taylor Café in Stamford, Conn., in the early 1980s. An avid reader and gardener, she was a force of nature who forged deep relationships with an inner circle who adored her.
She was preceded in death by Frederick and Theresa Zabriskie, formerly of Hackensack, N.J.; Elliot and Constance Ludington, formerly of Greenwich, Conn.; Dick and Betty Richards, formerly of East Hampton, N.Y., and St. Croix, USVI; and Cameron Fearon, of formerly of Atlanta.
Tris is survived by her sons, Trevor and Jed Fearon, of Atlanta; and grandson, Will Fearon, of Atlanta.
A memorial is planned for summer 2022 in Greenwich, Conn.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Cameron Fearon via the Nath Thompson Scholarship Fund: https://www.campcarolina.com/NathThompson.