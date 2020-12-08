Tracy White Barrett, 90, of Southern Pines, died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at her home, after a long battle with dementia.
Tracy was born in Savannah, Ga., to the late William and Helene White. A graduate of St. Mary’s School, in Memphis, Tenn., she went on to earn a bachelor of arts degree from Ole Miss (University of Mississippi). Tracy married then-Lt. Charles W. Barrett, USN in 1953.
Due to the current pandemic, services will be delayed until the spring or summer of 2021.
Tracy was predeceased by her husband, Capt. Charles Barrett, USN (ret.).
She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Ann, of Anahuac, Texas; son, Steven William and his wife, Susan, of Rolling Hills Estates, Calif.; grandson, Nicholas Patrick and fiancee, Jasah Timbobolan, also of Rolling Hills Estates, Calif.; grandson Robert Charles, wife, Kimberley, and great-grandson, Jamison Charles, of San Pedro, Calif.; stepgrandson, Timothy Dickins, of Rolling Hills Estates, Calif.; and stepgranddaughter, MacKinzie Dickins, of Hermosa Beach, Calif.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Penick Foundation, 500 E. Rhode Island Ave., Southern Pines, NC 28387, or St. Mary’s School, 60 Perkins Extended, Memphis, TN 38117.
