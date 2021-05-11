Tony Lynn Garner, 57, of Aberdeen, went home to be with his Lord, Sunday, May 9, 2021.
His funeral will be held Thursday, May 13, at 3 p.m., at the Rainbow Baptist Church, Saunders Avenue, Aberdeen. The family will receive friends at the church prior to the service from 2 to 3 p.m.
Tony was preceded in death by his father, Harold Garner; brother, Danny Garner; nephew, Nathan Garner; and niece, Kenzie Garner.
Tony is survived by his mother, Sandra Garner; his brothers, Leonard Garner and Steve Garner; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Tony loved his church, loved his family and loved to fish.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.