Toby Gerald Lee, 48, of Jackson Springs, died Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, at Briggs-Candor Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Jerry Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in the West End Cemetery.
Born April 26, 1973, in Moore County, he was the son of Gerald and Elaine Spoon Lee. He worked in golf course maintenance.
Toby is survived by two brothers, Phillip Gibson and Keith Gibson, both of High Point; sisters, Debbie English (Terry), of High Point, and Amanda Lee Haywood (Duane), of Jackson Springs.
The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service on Wednesday at Briggs-Candor Funeral Home.
