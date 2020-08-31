Timothy R. Worrell

Timothy Rex Worrell, 51, of Southern Pines, passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.
Tim was born Sept. 29, 1968, in Pinehurst, to Ervin Rex and Barbara Petty Worrell.
A funeral service will be held Monday, Aug. 31, at 2 p.m. at Manly Presbyterian Church, 544 Yadkin Road, Southern Pines. The family will receive friends at the church beginning at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Hanks Chapel United Church of Christ Cemetery, 125 Hanks Loop Road, Pittsboro.
Tim was a lifelong member of Manly Presbyterian Church. He received a certificate of completion from Pinecrest High School and attended Sandhills Community College. He was an avid UNC Tar Heels fan as well as a die-hard Jeff Gordon fan. Tim won the Special Olympics State Bowling Championship. He loved music and dancing and driving his golf cart around the neighborhood at White Lake. Tim was a special person in the lives of anyone he met and will be dearly missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him.
He is survived by his parents Rex and Barbara Worrell; sister, Wendy Kinross (husband Tim); nephew, Kevin Kinross (wife Emma); niece, Rebecca Fincannon (husband Kenneth); his best friend, Stevie Graham; and a host of other friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Tim’s name be made to Manly Presbyterian Church or Hanks Chapel United Church of Christ.
