Timothy Patrick Dunne, of Pinehurst, passed away suddenly Friday, May 14, 2021.
He was born on St. Patrick’s Day 1956 in Brooklyn, N.Y., the son of Francis “Frank” Dunne and Jean Baillet Dunne. Tim was raised in Croton-on-Hudson, N.Y., and graduated from Wilton High School in Wilton, Conn. He went on to earn a chemical engineering degree in pulp and paper technology at the University of Maine Orono. He was a member of the Delta Upsilon fraternity. It was during his time in Maine that he met Paula Libby. They married in 1978. Tim and Paula had two sons, James Dunne, of Pinehurst, and Michael Dunne, of Myrtle Beach, S.C. The family lived in Danbury, CT before moving to the Carolinas. Tim was especially close with his sons.
After a 30-year career in the paper industry, culminating in a successful business that he owned and operated with his dad, Tim took a new direction becoming a Toyota Pro at Pinehurst Toyota. The family is very grateful for the friendship and care his co-workers provided Tim on what turned out to be his last day at work.
Tim is survived by his sons and their mother, Paula, of Calais, Maine; his sisters, Marilyn and her husband, Gary Donofrio, Ginger and her husband, Joe Clement, and Cathy and her husband, Eric Thomas, all of Hailey, Idaho, and Nancy Dunne and her husband, Chris Saponara, of Stonington, Conn.; nieces and nephews, John and Ally Siegel and Brigette and Ian Thomas; his godmother and aunt, Mary Dunne; loving cousins who were really more like siblings; and countless friends around the world made over a lifetime of celebrating life.
Tim had a love of all things Irish, so please raise a glass of Guinness or whatever wets your whistle in his memory. Sláinte.
The family plans to hold a private memorial at a later date.
