Thurman P. Bibey Sr.

Thurman “Pete” Bibey Sr., 86, of Carthage, went to his heavenly home Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
A private celebration of life will be held Saturday, Feb. 13, at 2 p.m. at Crossroads Community Church, with Pastor John Chavis officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Pete was born Jan. 12, 1935, in Moore County to the late Robert Lee and Alice Viola Kennedy Bibey. He was a career truck driver, who loved the Lord and was a member of Crossroads Community Church. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great grandfather and friend. He will certainly be missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Frances Hales Bibey; daughters, Barbara Fowler (Mark), of Carthage, and Vicky Zeoli (Joseph), of Missouri; 13 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Thurman P. Bibey Jr.; daughter, Deborah Krouse; sisters, Carrie Hardy, Etta Peele, Annie Bibey and Carol Griffin; brothers, C.M. Bibey, Isaac Bibey, Johnny Bibey, David Bibey, Luke Bibey and Sam Bibey; and grandson, Eric Kelly.
