Thomas “Tom” Wesley Purvis, 85, of High Falls, died Monday, March 15, 2021, at his residence.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Tom was a native of Moore County, a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church. He was formerly employed with High Falls Oil Company and enjoyed sports and hunting. Tom always looked forward to his pheasant hunting trip in South Dakota, and was an avid NASCAR fan, where he enjoyed pulling for Kyle Busch.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Graham and Lillie Kidd Purvis; sister, Maggie Mashburn; and brother, Harrison “Bud” Purvis.
Surviving are his wife, Doris Phillips Purvis, of the home; brother, Jack Purvis and wife, Raye, of Shallotte, stepson, James Robert Moon, of High Falls; and grandson, Austin Moon, of High Falls.
Memorials may be made to FirstHealth Hospice Foundation, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
Condolences may be made online at www.loflinfuneralservice.com.
Arrangements by Loflin Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Ramseur.