Thomas W. Fletcher, 93, of Southern Pines, passed away peacefully, with his loving wife by his side, at First Health Hospice House in Pinehurst on June 28, 2021.
Tom was born March 8, 1928, in New Castle, Pa., to Isaac and Margaret Lucas Fletcher. He graduated from New Castle High School in 1946 and joined the U.S. Army shortly thereafter. His assignment took him to the northern region of Greece (Salonica) at the time of that country’s civil war. Upon discharge, he pursued his further education at Wooster College, Wooster Ohio, graduating with honors in 1951. He chose Washington, D.C., to find employment with the U.S. government, while attending George Washington University Law School night classes, where he obtained his law degree in 1960. He was admitted to a well-established law firm specializing in communications law before the FCC and, over a 30-year career, represented hundreds of clients across the country. Tom was recognized as a lead attorney in his field and several clients became lifelong friends. The groups enjoyed several golfing trips to the various courses in Scotland. He recalled those trips with fond memories.
Upon retirement in 1990, he kept busy accompanying his wife, Connie, on antiquing hunts for the shop that she had established in Leesburg, Va. His friends got a kick out of this, but the pursuit became a joy for the two of them, and he especially liked finding antique furniture in need of refurbishing. After 15 years, they decided to close the shop and relocate, choosing Southern Pines as their next destination. Moving into the community of Talamore, they met many new friends with whom Tom enjoyed playing golf for several years to come. Tom was a member of Pinehurst United Methodist Church.
Tom was a good soul, a wonderful man greatly loved by his family and friends.
He is survived and cherished by his wife of 38 years, Connie; his stepdaughter, Christi Geist (Rick), of Pinehurst; his stepson, Rick Fath (Tracy) and step-grandsons, Hunter and Levi, and step-granddaughter, Miriam, of Elkins, W.Va.; and step- granddaughter, Lauren Duckworth (Gavin), and her family, of Morganton.
He was predeceased by his parents; and his brother, Robert, formerly of New Castle, Pa.
A celebration of Tom’s life will be held on July 24, at 10 a.m. at Pinehurst United Methodist Church, 4111 Airport Road, Pinehurst, with Pastor Katie Tomlin officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests consideration of donations to Pinehurst United Methodist Church or FirstHealth Hospice Foundation, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
The family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to the staff at Hospice House in their care of Tom in his final days.
