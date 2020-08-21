Thomas Robert “Rob” Hussey, 47, of Winston-Salem, passed away Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at his home.
A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, 23, at Smyrna United Methodist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. David Woodhouse and the Rev. Jimmie Tatum officiating.
Rob graduated from North Moore High School. He worked in the body repair industry for many years. He loved cars and took great pride in every one that he repaired. He also worked for Atlantic Aero Inc., making repairs to corporate and private jets. He was a loving son, brother, husband and father. He was very proud of all his family. He enjoyed time spent with them. His family remembers his good sense of humor, mixed with a little sarcasm. Rob enjoyed home repair projects, and trips to the mountains, especially the Blue Ridge Parkway. His strong faith and beliefs were evident to the family and shared with them many times.
Rob is survived by wife of 28 years, Carrie; children, Carlen Lee Hussey Ferrelli and husband, Joseph, Robert Nicholas Hussey, and Danielle Cranford Hussey and husband, Wyatt Bennett; parents, Tom and Sharon Kennedy Hussey; sister, Amy Butler; niecem Cayley; nephew, Elijah; his beloved dog, Mila; and many friends.
Memorials may be made to Smyrna United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 203 Smyrna Church Road, Robbins, NC 27325.
