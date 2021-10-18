Thomas L. Mims

Thomas Lee Mims, of Aberdeen, passed away Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at the age of 75.
Thomas was born April 5, 1946, to the late John and Juanita Talley Mims. Thomas grew up in Moore County and attended Aberdeen High School. At the age of 18, he joined the U.S. Army and served his country during the Vietnam era. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, James, Allen and Skeet.
He leaves behind his wife, Grace, of Aberdeen; his children, Heather, of Aberdeen, Thomas John Mims, of Aberdeen, Thomas Lee Mims Jr. of Vass; his daughter, Sara Talley Reaves, of Cameron; and his brother, Wayne Mims, of Aberdeen.
The family will receive friends at Crumpler Funeral Home-Aberdeen Monday, Oct. 18, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Following the visitation, friends are welcome at the family’s home.
Care of the family is entrusted to Crumpler Funeral Home-Aberdeen.