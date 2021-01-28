Thomas L. Hawks

Thomas Lester Hawks, 78, passed away Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at his home in West End.
Born April 6, 1942, in Richmond County, to the late Cecil and Magdeline Hawks, he was a carpenter and superintendent with the O’Connor Construction Company in Pinehurst.
He was preceded in death by his son, Todd Hawks; brother, Gray Hawks; and sister, Priscilla Kirkley.
He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Charlotte Ann Thomas Hawks; a son, Chad Hawks (Brenda), of Conway, S.C., daughter-in-law, Joan Hawks, of Robbins; two grandchildren, Timothy Nichols (Stefanie) and Derek Hawks; three great-grandchildren, Aubrey Nichols, Landon Nichols and Thomas Hawks.
Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 24, at First Baptist Church in West End. Burial followed at West End Cemetery. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 501, West End, NC 27376 or St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Services were entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Seven Lakes.