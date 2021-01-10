Thomas H. Blue

Thomas Harold Blue, 92, passed away Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at his home in Eagle Springs.
A private service is planned for a later date.
He is survived by a son, Tommy Blue (Libby), of Eagle Springs; daughters, Sharon Reid (Bobby Wheeler), of Pinehurst ,and Chris Jackson (John), of Durham; a sister, Annabelle Campbell, of Carthage; nine grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
The family suggests memorial contributions may be made to FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374 in Harold's name.
