Thomas G. Moran

Thomas Gerald Moran, 77 of Southern Pines, passed away Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital.
Born Nov. 9, 1943, in Danvers, Mass., to the late Thomas and Margaret Mullaney Moran, Thomas received both his bachelor’s degree and MBA from Suffolk University. He proudly served in the U.S. Army Military Police in Germany from 1963-1966. He worked in the Department of Defense and the Health and Human Services Department of the federal government. After retiring, he moved to Seven Lakes.
Thomas enjoyed hiking and climbing the 4,000-footers with friends in New Hampshire. He was a ruthless tennis player before his retirement. In retirement, he enjoyed a friendly round of golf. He had been a member of the Beacon Ridge Golf Club, the Seven Lakes Sports Club and the Seven Lakes Sailing Club. He was also very active in the Seven Lakes Kiwanis. He was known for his Irish humor and quick wit.
In addition to his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by one brother, William Moran.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Johanna Poths Moran; brother, Sean Moran; brother-in-law, Allan Jacob “Jake” Poths and his wife, Julie Check Poths and their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by numerous cousins in Massachusetts and Ireland.
No services are planned at this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Reid Heart Center, American Heart Association or the Alzheimer’s Association.
