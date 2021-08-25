Thomas Gordon Gurley, 85, passed away Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at Gracious Living Retirement Community.
Thomas was born July 27, 1936, in Cedar Grove, Tenn., to the late N. A. and Emma Gurley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Junior, Henry and Johnny Gurley.
He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Kathy Gurley; and many nieces and nephews.
Tom served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1958-1960, based at Camp Lejeune. Tom worked for Goodyear for 33 years. He started his career in the research division, where he created a new polymer that has been used in artificial hearts. After servicing as special assistant to the president, he became director of retread manufacturing in 1978. He later moved into tire development as worldwide coordinator for Earthmover Tires and later to the position of manager, Aircraft Tire Development.
Tom had a pilot’s license and was part of Goodyear’s flying club. He loved sailing and raced Thistle sailboats.
Tom and his wife owned a horse farm in Vass, for more than 20 years. He enjoyed fast cars and racing his thoroughbred horses. Later in life he enjoyed trail riding and showing hunters and jumpers, sometimes even beating his wife in horse shows.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Thomas Gurley to the SPCA, 200 Petfinder Lane, Raleigh, NC 27603 or at www.spcawake.org.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be made at www.coxmemorialfuneralhome.com.
The family has entrusted services to Cox Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory in Vass.