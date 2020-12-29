Thomas Franklin Wood, 82, of Carthage, died Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at his home.
A native of Moore County, he was a son of the late Thomas Vestal “Cowboy” and Addie Connell Wood. Early in life he worked for Proctor Silex and later worked with Mansion Homes as a forklift operator for many years. He was an avid NASCAR fan.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter Cory Wood.
On Dec. 24 he and his wife, Lorraine Brady Wood, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. Also surviving are his daughter, Cathy W. Beck, of Cary; son, Gary Wood, of Carthage; grandchildren Joshua Wood and wife, Sara, John Gore; great-grandchildren Logan, Charleigh and Bryce.
Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Summer Hill Baptist Church, conducted by Pastors Eric Combs and Arnold Comer.
Memorials may be made to Summer Hill Baptist Church, 663 Summer Hill Church Road, Carthage, NC 28327. Condolences may be made at PinesFunerals.com.
Fry and Prickett Funeral Home is serving the Wood family.