Thomas Franklin White Sr., 67, of Southern Pines, died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at his home.
Memorial services are Saturday, Sept. 25, at 2:30 p.m., at The Worship Center, 150 Eastman Road, Southern Pines. Masks and social distancing are required for this indoor event. No public viewing will be held.
Surviving are mother, Annie Mae White; children, Thomas Jr. and Shante Waddell (Calvin); sisters, Mary Terry and Annie Jane Mincer (George); brothers, Lee Dale and George White (Ollie); and other relatives.
The family is receiving friends at 560 West Denny Ave., in Pinebluff.
Online condolences can be made at simonfuneralhome.com.