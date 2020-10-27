Thomas F. Mecadon, 90, of Whispering Pines, formerly of Millington, N.J., passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020
Tom was born in Exeter, Pa., to the late Catherine and Dominick Mecadon.
Beloved husband of 64 years, he is survived by his wife, Margaret Mecadon. He was the devoted father of the late David Mecadon, Mark Mecadon and his wife, Verna, and Brian Mecadon and his wife, Karen.
Tom enjoyed spending time with his seven grandchildren, Thomas and his wife, Allison, Melissa and her husband, Ryan, Kevin, Krista, Matthew, Sarah and Daniel; and his three great-grandchildren, Emily, Ella, and David, along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Tom is survived by his brother-in-law, John Williams, of Bethlehem, Pa.; and his sister-in-law, Ruth Mecadon, of Santa Cruz, Calif. He was preceded in death by his loving siblings, John Mecadon and his wife, Kay, Catherine Williams, Elizabeth Sherwood and her husband, Robert, Eugene Mecadon and Joseph Mecadon.
An Air Force serviceman, Tom was a medic at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio from 1947 to 1950. Before retiring in 1990, Tom worked for Ciba Geigy Pharmaceuticals in Summit, N.J., for 37 years, the last 20 years as a safety engineer.
Tom was an active volunteer in his community, a lifetime member of the Millington Volunteer Fire Company (New Jersey), where he served in a variety of roles including chief and president. He also served as president of the Morris County (New Jersey) Fire Chiefs Association and was a long time CPR instructor.
Tom was known for his quick wit and sense of humor. He was an avid hunter and golfer. Tom and Margaret retired to Whispering Pines in 1997, where he enjoyed an active lifestyle of golfing, card playing and watching college football.
Funeral services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Whispering Pines Rescue Squad.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.