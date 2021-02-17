Thomas Clark Borthwick, of Pinehurst, died peacefully of natural causes at his Pinehurst home Sunday morning, Jan. 31, 2021.
He was born Oct. 7, 1928, in Albany, N.Y., to Grace Malick Borthwick and George Harold Borthwick. He graduated from Valley Forge Military Academy in 1947 and Cornell University’s School of Industrial and Labor Relations in 1951, where he was a Delta Kappa Epsilon, who was later recognized as a Decem Vir, one of that chapter’s strongest lifelong supporters.
Captain Borthwick served in the U.S. Army’s Korean War effort as a field artillery commander, who was on the pistol team, and then in the reserves.
He is survived by his wife, Josephine Chapman Borthwick, of Radnor, Pa., whom he married in 1958, and by their three children, George Harold Borthwick III, Pamela Chapman Borthwick Bass and Thomas Clark Borthwick Jr.; and by four grandchildren.
Tom was a salesman for Owens Corning, who then joined CC Collings and Company of Philadelphia in 1959 as an investment adviser. He was a partner when the firm was acquired by Legg Mason. Leaving Philadelphia’s Main Line and their beloved Merion Golf Club behind, they retired to Pinehurst, where they enjoyed golf, croquet and pontoon boating. With more time for his cabinet making hobby, Tom produced everything from Queen Anne and Chippendale fine furniture to electric boats and a reproduction Revolutionary era rifle. He enjoyed spending time with his wife, their little dogs and the many friends he made over his lifetime.
A memorial service will be planned at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to your favorite local animal shelter. Online condolences can be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
