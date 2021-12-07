Thelma C. Ham, 91, of Sevierville, Tenn., formerly of Aberdeen, passed away Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. Mrs. Ham was a member of First Baptist Church, Sevierville and worked at Dollywood for over 25 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Maurice E. Ham; and eight brothers and sisters, Kathleen Price, Tiffany Cothran, Marie Cook, Ruth Bobbit, Elizabeth Cothran, Naomi Cothran, Ralph Cothran and Rudolph Cothran.
She is survived by her sons, David Ham (Winona), and Paul Ham (Cheryl); grandchildren, Brad Ham, Kaleigh Augustine, Brandon Ham and Derek Ham.
A visitation will be held from 10 to 10:30 a.m. at Boles Funeral Home Friday, Dec. 10, with a service following at 10:30 a.m. Interment follows at Pinelawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to First Baptist Church, 317 Parkway, Sevierville, TN 37862.
