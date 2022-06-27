Thelma B. Medlin

Thelma Brewer Medlin, 89, of Carthage, passed away at her home on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.
She was born Jan. 7, 1933, in Lee County, to the late William T. Brewer and Carrie Hughes Brewer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Ernest Carlyle; siblings, Lendon Brewer, Kenneth Brewer, Wilton Brewer, Jesse Brewer, Margaret Miller, Swannie Shaw, Bonnie Spivey and Blanche Hall; and two infants.
Mrs. Medlin is survived by her children, Deborah Carlyle Evans (Frank), of Carthage, and Ernestine Carlyle, of Aberdeen; grandchildren, Lisa Evans Neal (Ken), Jennifer Evans Moore (Jon), Keith Brigman, Tammy Goins and Ricky Scarboro (Sherrie); great-grandchildren, Jay Neal, Avery Neal, Justin Goins, Maddison Goins, Anthony Brigman, Rhianna Brigman and Zach Brigman; and three great-great grandchildren.
Thelma lived life with a feisty spirit and a great sense of humor and was a loving mother and grandmother. Most of her life was spent helping to raise her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also loved to cook and was known for her chicken-n-dumplings, fried apple pies and pecan pies. Also known as the the “cat lady,” she loved cats and could never turn away a stray.
A graveside service to honor her life will be held Tuesday, June 28, at 2 p.m. at Lamm’s Grove Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, with Pastor Lee McKinney officiating.
Arrangements by Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home, Sanford.