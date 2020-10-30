Thaddeus W. Gay Sr.

Thaddeus Whittier Gay Sr., proud World War II Army veteran, lifelong entrepreneur and last living family member from The Greatest Generation, passed away peacefully at the youthful age of 98 on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at his granddaughter’s home in Pinehurst. Thaddeus was born June 27, 1922, third of the eight children of William and Marvin (Leak) Gay, but was the last of his siblings to pass. The Gay family settled in the West Southern Pines area in the mid-1920s, where all the siblings attended the historic West Southern Pines “Rosenwald” School. Upon graduation, he briefly attended North Carolina A&T State University before enlisting in the U.S. Army during the height of World War II. He served in New Guinea and the South Pacific, receiving the Asiatic Pacific Service Medal with a bronze service star, Good Conduct Medal and World War II Victory Medal. In 1944, after his honorable discharge, he attended the Engineering Drafting School at Camp Sutton.
Thaddeus was a business-minded thinker from an early age and, after completing his military service, he found success running a house painting business and a printing business, where he owned and operated his own printing press. He also designed and sought patents for several inventions, but extended his resolve far beyond personal aspirations. He saw opportunities and prospects within his community and envisioned a revitalized West Southern Pines. To this end, he fought to keep old traditions alive through his community gardening efforts and his weekly meeting with the Bid Whist Club. He also advocated tirelessly on behalf of many organizations, including the West Southern Pines Civic Club, the Rufus L. McLaughlin American Legion Post No. 177, the Southern Pines Land and Housing Trust and as a lifetime member of the NAACP.
Thaddeus was always curious, always looking for new information to absorb and share. He asked questions and read everything — including encyclopedias. He challenged others not to accept the status quo, but to question norms and then think of ways to improve them. He believed that one should leave this Earth better than it was when they arrived; that leaving a legacy of wealth for the future generations was paramount. Not just monetary wealth, but a wealth of knowledge, wisdom, culture, integrity and pride — in oneself and one’s community — so that they might grow and build upon this foundation to the benefit of those that come after them.
Thaddeus was preceded in passing by his parents, William and Marvin (Leak) Gay; wife, Mary Elizabeth Dumas Gay; sisters, Willie Eroshia and Orilla Mae; brothers, Curtis Alphonso Sr., and wife, Ola, Marvin Fulton and wife, Lila Mae, Benjamin Garner, James Ivan and Charles Thero; son, Thaddeus Whittier Jr.; son-in-law, Thomas Akaaer DeGarr; nephew, Curtis Alphonso(Jr.; niece, Juanita Brown Miller; great-grandson, James B. Miller Jr. and a host of others that will welcome him to his eternal home. He is survived by two daughters, Europa Gay, of Riverdale, N.Y. and Antoinette Gay Williams, of Lakeland, Fla., and husband, Chris; a daughter-in-law, Karla Whitlock Gay, of Reidsville; a sister-in-law, Nena Gay, of San Diego, Calif.; three nephews, Sacah “Whittier” Teeus of San Diego, Cali., Pierre “Bebe” Alston, and wife, Mable Brunson-Alston, of Washington, D.C., and Charles “Terry” Gay, of San Diego, Calif.; two grandchildren, Ariadne DeGarr, and husband, James B. Miller Sr., of Pinehurst, and Katrina Brand Young, of Richmond, Va.; three great-grandchildren, Semaj Miller, of Tobyhanna, Pa., Christmas DeGarr-Miller, of Pinehurst, and Aldyn Young, of Richmond, Va.; grandnieces and nephews; great-grandnieces and nephews; great-great-grandnieces and nephews; and a multitude of extended family and friends who will carry his love and his lessons with them always.
Thaddeus’s family would like to thank all the specialists and team members that cared for him at the Fayetteville VA Medical Center through the years. A special thank you is also extended to the ER, Reid Heart Center and RHC 3rd Floor ICU, Home Health Care, Palliative Care and Home Hospice Care teams of FirstHealth Moore Regional.
Combined public viewing and military honor activities will be Saturday, Nov. 7, and will begin promptly at 11 a.m. outside of the Community Congregational Church in downtown Southern Pines. Activities include a flyover by The Bandit Flight Team, and a “final march”/caravan parade down Pennsylvania Avenue to the Woodlawn Cemetery.
