Texie Elder Garner, of Carthage, died Friday, March 19, 2021, at FirstHealth Hospice House. At the age of 93, God welcomed his true and faithful servant into His heavenly home.
Texie Elder Garner was born Sept. 20, 1927, to the late Williams and Alice Brown Garner, formerly of Robbins.
Texie grew up in Northern Moore County, in the Westmoore Community. She was the seventh of 10 children. She loved her family dearly. She worked in textiles, then settled in Carthage, where she worked as a poultry farmer for more than 50 years. She always had a garden and loved sharing the bounty, especially her green beans. She was a hard worker. When there was a job, she got it done without question. In later years, Texie was affectionately known as Nannie, as she continued to share and teach many generations.
Texie was a quiet and Godly woman.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Worthy Garner. They were married 64 years before his death in 2009. She also was preceded in death by sisters Grace Cockman, Edna May, Flora Cagle and Donna Rose Ritter; and brothers: Hardy Garner, Coolidge Garner, Russell Garner and Herbert Garner.
Texie is survived by daughter, Wanda Lou Steele (Preston); grandsons, Adam (Ashley) and Stainles (Sophie); great-grandchildren, Briana, Kelsey, Adena, Hunter, Lilly Ann, Walker and Aliyana (better know as Tater); sister, Ethelene Davis; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
The family would like to thank all the staff at Moore Regional Hospital, Pinelake Rehabilitation and especially FirstHealth Hospice House, for their caring hearts and touch.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, at Flint Hill Baptist Church, where she was a member, with the Rev. William Hancock officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 22, at Kennedy Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Friend to Friend, P.O. Box 1508, Carthage, NC 28327, or Meals on Wheels of the Sandhills, 425 Dogwood Lane, Southern Pines, NC 28387.
The family ask that everyone follow COVID precautions, including wearing a mask during all services.
