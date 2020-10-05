Terry Mack Myers, 59, of Troy, died Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Pinehurst.
A graveside memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, at Candor Cemetery.
Born Oct. 10, 1960, in Moore County, he was the son of Carl McLeod and Josephine Johnson Myers. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a niece, Sally Elizabeth Moore.
Terry is survived by three sisters, Sally Myers Moore, of Raleigh, Patrice Myers Monroe and husband, Randall W., of Eagle Springs, and Susan Myers Twyman and husband, Gregory D., of Advance; three nieces; two nephews; a number of great-nieces and a great-nephew.
Memorials may be made to Candor United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 456, Candor NC 27229 or to the Special Olympics NC, 2200 Gateway Centre Blvd. Suite 201, Morrisville NC 27560.
Briggs-Candor Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
