Terri Lynn Davis Burns 56, of Hope Mills, passed on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at her residence.
A walk-through visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, at Boles Funeral Home in Southern Pines. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed and face masks required.
Mrs. Burns was born Aug. 13, 1964, in Moore County, to the late William R. Davis and Joyce Ann Talbert Davis.
She is survived by her sons, William Davis, of Aberdeen, and Christopher Malan and wife, Tabitha, of Pinebluff; her partner, Mitchell Cummings, of Hope Mills; three brothers, Phillip Davis and wife, Donna Byrd, of Hoffman, Tommy Davis and wife, Peggy, of Aberdeen, and Darrell Davis, of Raeford; and a sister, Diane Cameron, of Florida; and seven grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Davis.
