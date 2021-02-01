Terrence L. Carraher, 90, of Southern Pines, passed away Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.
Terrence was born April 14, 1930, in Ashtabula, Ohio, to the late Louis Carraher and Dorothy Bigelow Carraher. He had a long career as the president of PacFab pool equipment industry of Sanford and retired after 24 years of service to the company. Terrence enjoyed playing golf. He was a former Jaycee in Ohio and also formerly belonged to the Kiwanis Club in Sanford.
He and his wife resided in the West Lake Community of Sanford for 22 years and retired to Seven Lakes West, where he and his wife resided for 15 years. Later, they lived at Longleaf and then Belle Meade, Southern Pines. He was a member of Brownson Memorial Presbyterian Church in Southern Pines. He was a wonderful man and will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Eleanor Mercer Carraher, of Southern Pines; his children, and their spouses, James P. Carraher and Daniel Triece, of Seagrove, Ruth Carraher and Paul Muto, of Reno, Nev., Mary Ann Carraher and Ian Goldsmith, of West Lake Village, Calif.; his grandchildren, Jamie Burton, Erin Lemons, Emma Goldsmith, and Rachel Goldsmith; and great-grandchildren, Eli Burton, Ellie Burton and Easton Lemons; his siblings, Tom Carraher, of Ashtabula, Ohio, and Kathryn Majka and her husband, Robert, of London, Ohio.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Mark Carraher; and two brothers, Delbert and Paul Carraher.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.