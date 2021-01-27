Teresa Z. Milazzo

Teresa Clara Zywocinski Milazzo, 92, of Southern Pines, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital.
Teresa was born June 11, 1928, in New Haven, Conn., to the late Casimir and Josefa Zywocinski.
Teresa grew up in New Haven, Conn., graduating from Commercial High School. She received a bachelor of arts in education from Quinnipiac University and completed further course work at University of Bridgeport. For many years, she taught in the New Haven School System, and then the Connecticut State Vocational Tech System.
Teresa married Henry J. Kushay, of New Briton, Conn., in 1955 and had 10 years of blissful marriage until his passing in 1965. In 1970, she married John M. Milazzo, of New Haven, Conn.
They had a wonderful life in Southbury, Conn., and Heritage Village, Conn., until his passing in 1987. She was a devoted wife and mother. She sang in the church choir for many years. She was and excellent cook and loved to entertain family and neighbors. She enjoyed family summer vacations at her cottage in Niantic, Conn. In her later years, she lived in Longboat Key, Fla., Branford, Conn., and Alexandria, Va. before moving to Southern Pines.
Although a Connecticut Yankee by birth, she was a Tar Heel by choice. She had a very active life in Knollwood Village. She was a member of the Prayer Guild of St. Anthony’s of Padua.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Zigmund J. Zywocinski and Thaddeus H. Zywocinski; and nephew, Philip Zywocinski.
Teresa is survived by son, Christian Kushay and his wife, Susan, of Pinehurst; nephew, Gregory Zywocinski, of Southern Pines; nieces, Alexa Ferrucci, of Milford, Conn., and Cynthia White, of Yorktown, Va.; sister-in-law, Florence Zywocinski; and many grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
A private memorial will be held for friends and family at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Anthony’s of Padua Catholic Church or the Food Bank of
Central and Eastern NC would be most appreciated.
Powell Funeral Home is serving the Milazzo family.