Teresa Tripp

Teresa “Terry” Tripp, 92, of Southern Pines, and Westerly, R.I., died peacefully in her sleep Saturday, Feb. 13, following complications from her battle with COVID-19.
She was born on Dec. 21, 1928, in Ludlow, Mass., to the late John and Pauline Kochanek. Terry was a graduate of Ludlow High School and the University of Rhode Island. She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Paul Tripp.
Terry leaves behind four children, Paula Tripp, of Chapel Hill, Tim Tripp (Leslie), of Brookhaven, Ga., Marcia Johnston (Patrick), of Wynnewood, Pa., and Patricia Camp (Glenn), of Southern Pines; four grandsons, Brian Tripp (Kassandra), Steven Tripp (Stephanie), Andrew Johnston and Peter Johnston; and two great-granddaughters. She will also be missed by her brother, John Kochanek (Terry), of Ludlow Mass.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Terry’s name to the Ocean Community (Westerly) YMCA at http://oceancommunityymca.org.
