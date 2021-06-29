Teresa M. Reynolds

Dr. Teresa Murray Reynolds, 64, of High Falls, passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst. She was the daughter of Jean Lowe Murray, of Bennett, and the late Willie Alvin Murray.
She is survived by her husband, Terry Wayne Reynolds, of High Falls; daughters, Tamara Reynolds (husband Sabe Schoeneg), of Round Hill, Va., and Trenace Smith (husband Matthew Smith), of Lillian, Ala.; mother, Jean Lowe Murray, of High Falls; brother, Billy Wendell Murray, of Andover, Mass.; and grandchildren, Liam Schoeneg, Haven Smith, Brandt Smith and and Airlie Smith.
She was a loving and devoted wife of 45 years to Terry; caring and encouraging mother to Tamara and Trenace; and nurturer to her four grandchildren. She was the empathetic and compassionate confidant to many in the family. She was a longtime member of Prosperity Friends Meeting, where she served faithfully for many years as a Sunday school teacher, music coordinator and pastor’s wife.
Teresa received her associate degree in Music from Emmanuel College, then attended Radford University. Some years later, while raising two daughters, serving as a pastor’s wife and working as a public school teacher, Teresa earned her bachelor’s degree in vocal performance from Randolph-Macon Women’s College and master’s and doctorate degrees in education from Fayetteville State University. She always gave more and did more for others than for herself. She loved her positions as teacher, principal, school administrator and professor. Most recently she held the title of professor and teacher education department chair, SA online program coordinator and Office of Disability Services coordinator at St. Andrews University. Teresa had a passion for teaching and caring for others and found a true joy in continued learning.
In addition to the seven classic vehicles that she shared with Terry, she was the proud owner of a 1932 Plymouth Coupe, a 1961 Imperial Crown Convertible and a 1970 Opel Rally Kadett Wagon — just like the one her father bought her in high school. He called her Shorty.
She was an avid collector of beautiful things: antique dishes, pewter and furniture. She loved picking the fresh blueberries, cherries, figs, apples, scuppernongs, muscadines and pears that she had growing around her home.
She will be remembered for her big, beautiful smile; her love and passion for music; kind, encouraging words; and service to others — often in the form of more than enough food. She was a true encourager, inspiring others and giving them confidence to pursue and reach their dreams.
Teresa Murray Reynolds gave her heart until her heart gave out.
The funeral service will be held Friday, July 2, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Prosperity Friends Church, with the Rev. Robert Kidd and Chaplain Beverly Jessup presiding. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
