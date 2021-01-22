Terence A. Rogers

Terence Andre Rogers, 43, of Fayetteville, formerly of Vass, died Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Fayetteville.
A walk-through viewing will be held Sunday, Jan. 24, from 1 to 2:30 p.m., at Simon Funeral Home, Southern Pines; masks and social distancing are required.
Mr. Rogers served in the U.S. Army, and he was employed at American Phoenix Inc. as a supervisor.
Survivors include his parents, Brenda Odoms and Clarence Jeter; children, Kiara Rogers, Taryn Purcell, Terence Rogers Jr. and Charles Rogers; stepson, Darius Williams; “extra son,” Purnell Russell; fiancee, Latroya Williams; siblings, Trinity Odoms (Lauren), Clarence Hunter (Tina), Joseph Ejefor (Sarah), Tasha and Tyree Simmons; and other relatives
Service provided by Simon Funeral Home.