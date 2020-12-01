Taylor Leon Shackleford, 30, went to his heavenly home on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.
Taylor was born Jan. 28, 1990, and was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, S. Leon Shackleford; and his maternal grandmother, Angeline Zito Deller.
He is survived by his mother, Angela M. Shackleford, of Southern Pines; father, Scott L. Shackleford (Cheryl Guth), of Denver, Colo.; grandmother, Judith L. Shackleford, of Fayetteville; along with his aunts, uncles and many cousins, who all loved him dearly.
Taylor devoted himself to physical fitness and strength training, with steadfast pursuit of making it his life's work.
At this time no services are planned due to COVID, and a small private burial for family and close friends will be in the family plot at Cross Creek Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Children’s Home Society of NC, P.O. BOX 14608, Greensboro, NC 27415, or Highland Presbyterian Church, 111 Highland Ave., Fayetteville, NC 28305.
