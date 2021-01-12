Tahlia Drake, 21, of Vass, died Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, in West End, due to an automobile accident.
No public viewing will be held.
A private graveside service will be held Friday, Jan. 15, at 1 p.m., Pinelawn Memorial Park, 1105 West Morganton Road, Southern Pines; masks and social distancing are required.
Survivors include parents, Marta and Quentin Drake; brothers, Yakov McCoy, Quentin Drake, and Isaiah Tisdale; grandparents, Zebede and Lizzie Drake, and Maria Murcia; four nephews; and other relatives.
Online condolences can be made at simonfuneralhome.com.
Service provided by Simon Funeral Home.