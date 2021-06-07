Tabitha Ronay Talbert, of West End, was born Nov. 29, 2000, and passed away Friday, June 4, 2021.
She is the daughter of Sandra Owens Talbert, of West End, and Daniel Ray Talbert, of Troy. Her grandparents are Sarah Owens Harris, of West End, Ernest Owens Sr., of West Virginia, and Stanley and Diane Talbert, of Troy. Her uncles include Ernie Owens, of West End, and the late Ronnie Owens. She is also survived by her aunt, Ashley Talbert Callicutt, of Troy; her cat, Zack; and her many friends, who also were her family.
Tabitha was a 2019 graduate of Pinecrest High School, excelling in theater. She was currently attending St. Andrews College through Sandhill’s Community College for elementary education. She made the 2021 spring dean’s list and was employed at the Sandhills Bowling Center.
She was full of love and life, and she expressed it in her own unique way. She was an old soul, loving old movies and characters. A Beatles fan, she loved reading and was an inspiration to us all. If she taught us one thing from her presence or her passing, then she completed her job. Love your family, love your friends and always be there for them no matter what. Tabitha would want you to celebrate each day and make the “DASH” count.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, June 8, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Boles Funeral Home in Seven Lakes, followed by a graveside service at 4 p.m. at West End Cemetery in West End.
Memorial donations can be made in memory of Tabitha to the North Carolina Theater Conference (NCTC), 232 South Elm St., Greensboro, NC 27401 or to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, at 199 Water St., 11th Floor, New York, NY 10038.
