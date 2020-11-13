T. Rayon Rogers

Thadis Rayon Rogers, 86, of Ellerbe, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill.
Born in Harnett County, he was a son of the late Thomas Paschall Rogers and Rosie Gertrude Patterson Rogers. Rayon served in the U.S. Army from 1954-1956 and was a retired forester with the North Carolina Forest Service.
He loved his family with his big heart and all he had in him. He was the protector of the family and would take on the worries of the world so his family would not need to worry uselessly. He thought of his Forest Service workers as part of his family and enjoyed the time he spent with them. They were the ones that coined his nickname, “Tooney.” He loved the outdoors, was an avid beekeeper and the only person known to be able to tame and train guineas. His family will truly miss his jokes, witty humor, his deep pig grunts to children to startle them, and of course, his update on how he was feeling, which would sometimes lead to the saying I am “fine as frog hair.” His biggest love though was “Miss Ann,” the “Queen Bee,” and he was heartbroken when she left him in 2018. As much as he loved his family, he was ready to see his bride again.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Ann Mofield Rogers, who passed away in 2018; brothers, Bennett Rogers and William Rogers; and great-granddaughter, Emberlyn Jade Hamrick.
He is survived by four daughters, Mary Rogers Butler and husband, Randall, of Albemarle, Rachel Rogers Fraley and husband, Buck, of Mt. Gilead, Lillian Rogers Maner and husband, Carey “Birddog,” of Ansonville, and Karen Rogers Martin and husband, Wesley, of Troy; sisters Mary Broomfield, of Delbarton, W.Va., and Carolyn Hughes, of Carthage; brothers, Wilbur Rogers, of Mt. Gilead, and Ralph Rogers, of Carthage; grandchildren, Khristina Buczynski and husband, Shawn, of Albemarle, Kimberly Butler, of Albemarle, Tara Hamrick and husband, Buck, of Albemarle, Derrick Blevins and wife, Emily, of Mt. Gilead, Brandon Blevins and wife, Patricia, of Mt. Gilead, Carey Maner, of Ansonville, Shannon Maner, of Ansonville, Paul Maner and wife, Stephanie, of Ansonville, and Adam Maner, of Cary; 19 great-grandchildren; and one great-great- grandchild.
The family would like to thank the extended family of caregivers who came into his life and helped the family keep Rayon at home until his last few days of life. They are Peggy Covington, Linda Morman, Robin Maples, Janie Boyle, Mary Lopez and Barbara Ledbetter.
Due to COVID restrictions, the service will be held outdoors with military honors at Priest Hill Presbyterian Church Sunday, Nov. 15, at 2 p.m., conducted by the Rev. Archie Stevens.
Memorials may be made to Priest Hill Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 176, Carthage, NC 28327.
Fry and Prickett Funeral Home is serving the Rogers family.
