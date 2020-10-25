T. Lloyd Harris

Thomas Lloyd Harris, 88, of Aberdeen, passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at his residence, surrounded by family.
A walk-through viewing will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, at Boles Funeral Home in Southern Pines. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, at Bethesda Cemetery in Aberdeen, with the Rev. David Hudson officiating. The service will be live streamed on the Boles Funeral Home Facebook page at service time.
Mr. Harris was born April 2, 1932, in Moore County, to the late Thomas and Katherine McKenzie Harris. He graduated from West End High School and then joined the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean War. He later worked various jobs, including as a heavy equipment operator at Pleasants Sand and Supply, serving as an Aberdeen town commissioner and volunteering on the Aberdeen Fire Department. He also enjoyed playing poker, bridge, dancing and flying airplanes. He manageed the local Golden Corral for over 25 years. After retirement, he enjoyed serving as a deacon at Bethesda Presbyterian Church, in Aberdeen, where he also enjoyed maintaining the church grounds. Lloyd loved to spend time with family and enjoyed his mornings spent with his close friends eating biscuits and drinking coffee at Bojangles and Hardees.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Gladys Matthews Harris; a son, Tommy Harris (Kim), of Southern Pines; a daughter, Cindy Hoke, of Aberdeen; two brothers, Norman Harris, of West End, and Johnny Harris (Kathy), of Carthage; sister, Ann McRae, of Tennessee; grandchildren, Matt Harris (Paige), Jesse Harris, Blake Hoke (Brittany); great grand-children, Nathan Harris, Lilly Harris, Henry Harris, Olivia Hoke and Annalea Hoke; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by brothers, C.A. Scarborough, Warren Harris, Coy Harris and Ernest Harris; and a sister, Dot Lewis.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bethesda Presbyterian Church, 1002 N. Sandhills Blvd., Aberdeen, NC 28315.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.