T. Harlon Butler Sr., 77, of Aberdeen, died Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, at Southside Baptist Church, with the Rev. Christopher McNeill officiating. Burial will follow at Bethesda Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. at the church before the service.
Harlon was a native of Moore County, born Jan. 23, 1943, to Edward and Annie Jane Edwards Butler. He was very active with the Boy Scouts of America, serving as a Scout leader, den dad and Scout Master. He was also a Wood Badge recipient. He was a chef and enjoyed cooking. In addition to scouting and cooking, he also enjoyed horses. He was a member and head deacon at Southside Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Pansy McKinnon Butler; his children, Harlon Butler Jr., of Robbins, Chris Butler and his wife, Mandy, of Joppa, Ill.; his sister, Lt. Col. Mary Christine Butler (ret.) of Laurinburg; his two grandchildren, Cayley and Elijah Butler; several nieces and nephews; and many friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to Southside Baptist Church, 125 Heflin Road, Aberdeen, NC 28315.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home.