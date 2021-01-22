Thomas Andrew “Andy” Gibbons, 56, of Carthage, died Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.
A native of Moore County, he was a son of Nancy Barber Sherman and the late Tommy Farr Gibbons. He attended Union Pines High School and worked for many years as a heavy equipment operator for Glendon Pyrophllite Rock Quarry.
In addition to his mother he is survived by his sisters, Mechelle Kelly and Beth Yost, both of Carthage; half brothers, Tommy Gibbons II “Tommy II,” and Brian Gibbons, both of High Falls, and Alex Gibbons, of Virginia; lifelong friend, Billy Warf and family; and 14 nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, at Priest Hill Presbyterian Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Archie Stevens officiating.
Fry and Prickett Funeral Home is serving the Gibbons family.
