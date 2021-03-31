Sylvia V. Marsh

Sylvia Vernice Marsh, 65, of Garner, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021, at her home.
She was born April 29, 1955, in Moore County, to the late Harold Vernon Marsh and Edith Bailey Marsh. Sylvia worked 40 years in the electric energy industry.
She is survived by her sisters, Tommie Poindexter and husband, Tommy, of Sanford, and Robin Dunlap and husband, Andy, of Youngsville; brother, Kenneth Marsh, of Savannah, Ga.; nieces, Laura Watson Bridges and husband, Ronald, of Sanford, Heather Hancock and husband, Marshall, of Ruston, La., Dr. Meredith Ward, of Asheville, and Elizabeth Johnson, and husband, Corey, of Savannah, Ga., and nephews, Dr. Marshall Ward and wife, Andrea, of Cary, Trevor Gibbons, of Savannah, Ga., Hayden Dunlap, of Raleigh, and Conner Dunlap, of Charlotte.
Services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home. Condolences may be made at www.bridgescameronfuneralhome.com.