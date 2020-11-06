Sylvia Terry, of Whispering Pines, passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Quail Haven Village, at the age of 84.
Mrs. Terry was born Sept. 17, 1936, to the late Orville and Edith Carmon McGrath. After a career with Mountain Bell, she moved to Camp Verde, Ariz., with her late husband, Neil. She was an avid horseback rider and a dedicated Christian at Calvary Chapel in Arizona. In 2014, she moved to Whispering Pines with her son, Dennis. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Ann, and her brother, Don.
She leaves behind her sons, Dennis Terry, of Whispering Pines, and Richard Terry, of Tolleson, Ariz.; her four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date at the family's home in Whispering Pines, as well as Camp Verde, Ariz.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Abide Maternity Home, 499 2nd Street, Camp Verde, AZ 86322.
Care is entrusted to Crumpler Funeral Home, Aberdeen.