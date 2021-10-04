Sylvia G. Smith

Sylvia G. “Gayle” Smith, 73, of Pinehurst passed peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
Born in Loris, S.C., she was the daughter of the late Eunice Lee Norris Pope and Marley James Pope. Raised in Aberdeen, she married her high school sweetheart, Joel Eugene Smith on Nov. 28, 1964. Trained as a cosmetologist, she loved to make others feel beautiful about themselves. This was a great profession, given the many moves they made as Joel was in the military. She later joined Sears.
Gayle was a Christian and a member of First Baptist Church of Pinehurst. She was the best cook and loved to have people over to her home to entertain. Her laughter filled the home, especially when her sister Carolyn came to visit.
Of all her talents, being the best wife and mother was at the very top. Unconditional love and kindness is what “Mama Gayle” was known for, especially by the two children she treated like her own, Danielle and Jarrod. Her love set an example for others to follow.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Joel Eugene Smith; her only daughter, JoyL Silva, and son-in-law, Jeff Silva; and her sister, Carolyn Fipps. She was predeceased by Mark Smith, Jonathan Smith, Billy Pope and Frances Whitehouse.
A celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church in Pinehurst 7373 N.C. 211), followed by graveside prayers at Bethesda Cemetery (1020 Bethesda Road, Aberdeen).
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made by copying and pasting this link: PayPal.me/JSmith331. All contributions will go to supporting aging outreach services for Joel Smith, her beloved husband.
